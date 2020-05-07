New modelling suggests Australians could face a generational mental health crisis, as the PM urges people to seek help.

(Image: Getty)

WARNING OF SUICIDE SPIKE

According to The Australian ($), modelling on the mental health impacts of the pandemic suggest we could face a generational crisis with suicide rates rising as much as 50% over the next five years.

The modelling, conducted by Sydney University’s Brain and Mind Centre and backed by the Australian Medical Association, will be taken to next week’s national cabinet ahead of a second-phase mental health package.

The news comes after a public plea from Scott Morrison last week for people take up new telehealth options that are available to them. Elsewhere, The Herald Sun ($) reports that the federal government will launch a new online mental health hub to support frontline health workers throughout the pandemic.

Lifeline: 13 11 14; Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636.

PELL FINDINGS TO BE RELEASED

The royal commission findings on George Pell’s handling of sexual abuse claims in the Catholic Church are expected to be tabled in the Senate this morning and, shortly afterwards, publicly released.

The findings were initially redacted to avoid prejudicing Pell’s trial, however, following Pell’s High Court acquittal, Attorney-General Christian Porter has received department advice approving their release.

AFP INVESTIGATING SUPER SCAM

The ABC reports that the Australian Federal Police are investigating attempts to defraud the early access superannuation scheme. The tax office reported that a small number of people have had their details used illegally in an attempted scam, as more than 1 million Australians attempt to access their super early.

The news comes ahead of the deadline for JobKeeper applications tomorrow, while Josh Frydenberg has confirmed in an ABC interview the government intends to eventually bring JobSeeker back to $40 a day.

STATE WRAP

It’s a truly bumper day for state and territory program launches.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

You’ve attacked two Liberal MPs in the last week. I wonder if that’s the view of @GWSGIANTS? Or is your outrage, confected or otherwise, a self-appointed position? Tim Smith

Faced with a mild online dunk from a GWS Giants recruiter, the Victorian Liberal MP invokes Twitter’s worst sin: snitch-tagging the boss.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

‘Enormous evidence? Show us’: US, China clash over coronavirus origins

Coronavirus: infected nurse not told of abattoir risk ($)

NSW councils to be given more flexibility over rates

State government stumps up $100 million in short-term loans to keep universities, councils afloat amid COVID downturn ($)

‘Immediately report it’: new app for dobbing in unsafe workplaces

Coronavirus fallout: one quarter of Australians fear they will yet lose their job

‘F**k me that’s my fault’: NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner reveals the heavy mental toll of responding to the coronavirus pandemic ($)

‘Our income vanished’: Australia’s galleries and museums buckle in COVID-19 storm

Unis could fly in foreign students ($)

Emirates reviews Australian airport operations after JobKeeper snub

THE COMMENTARIAT

Eden-Monaro: Send in the clowns? They’ve already been and gone — Niki Savva (The Australian): “The collapse of the campaigns of the two supposed frontrunners, John Barilaro and Andrew Constance­, even before they began, partly thanks to their spoiling tactics against one another, has seriously damaged them, smeared egg over Scott Morrison and his numbers man Alex Hawke, and left NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian with a Deputy Premier and a Transport Minister looking foolish, vindictive and/or inept.”

Pardon your expression — Shirley Le (Overland): “Mohammed, Winnie and I never received a reply to our inquiries from the Arts editor at The Sydney Morning Herald. I had hoped for, but not necessarily expected a response. However, I was still deeply saddened to hear Monday’s announcement that all of the grant money had been invested towards five white Australian emerging ‘culture critics’.”

Is history our post-pandemic guide? — Frank Bongiorno (Inside Story): “As is often the case with any set of complicated and perplexing events, there are optimistic and pessimistic ways of looking at where we might go from here, and of what it will look like on the other side of the pandemic. When we engage in this kind of speculation, we tend either to be projecting our personalities, sunny or dark, or using historical analogies.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

The Senate inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 response will hear from the Australian Federal Police, Australian Taxation Office, and Treasury.

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE