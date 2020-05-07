Pell knew but didn’t act on child sexual abuse allegations, unredacted reports reveal

An unredacted report from the royal commission has been released, with fresh details about how much George Pell knew about child abuse allegations.

How much did Cardinal George Pell know about historic child sex abuse allegations during the ‘70s and ‘80s? An awful lot, according to unredacted reports from the Royal Commission into Institutional Child Abuse, released this morning.