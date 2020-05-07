The condemnation of NSW Liberals minister Andrew Constance, and NSW Nationals Deputy Premier John Barilaro, over the Eden-Monaro debacle is universal. The deliberately destabilising leaking of Barilaro's furious texts to the permanently acting federal Nationals leader Michael McCormack, in particular, has columnists across the full spectrum of media outlets condemning the rural party's self-obsession and juvenile mentality, given we're in the midst of a health and economic crisis.
Why do the Nats behave so badly? Because they can
Why should Nationals MPs act with discipline and stability when their electorates reward destabilisation and scandal?
