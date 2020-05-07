Seven won on a night of average offerings, except for Ten’s MasterChef Australia with 1.29 million. Nine was second, boasting about how its news was tops in Sydney and Melbourne, but not in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and regional Australia. Nine didn't highlight the latest average performance from Doctor Doctor -- 744,000 is a long way from the one million figures from a couple of seasons ago.
Is Doctor Doctor flatlining?
The medical drama is a long way off the lofty ratings of a few seasons ago.
