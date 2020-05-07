How many Australians have to download the Morrison government's surveillance app for it to be effective in helping health authorities trace contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19?
Coronavirus / Politics
Un-appy, Scott: flaws and inconsistencies start to mount for troubled surveillance app
The haste with which the government has rushed out its surveillance app means flaws are now emerging that could be exploited by stalkers and domestic abusers.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.