The national cabinet will tomorrow decide whether groups of up to 10 will be able to meet by Mother’s Day, experts warn suicide rates could spike, and a mutant strain of COVID-19 is spreading.
Coronavirus / Virus Watch
Mental health, mutant strains and Mother’s Day celebrations
The national cabinet will decide whether to allow groups of up to 10 people to gather, experts warn of a mental health crisis, and more coronavirus updates.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.