Mental health, mutant strains and Mother’s Day celebrations ﻿

The national cabinet will decide whether to allow groups of up to 10 people to gather, experts warn of a mental health crisis, and more coronavirus updates.

A meeting of the national cabinet to discuss COVID-19. (Image: AAP/Alex Ellinghausen) The national cabinet will tomorrow decide whether groups of up to 10 will be able to meet by Mother’s Day, experts warn suicide rates could spike, and a mutant strain of COVID-19 is spreading.