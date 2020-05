Coronavirus Coronavirus Virus Watch

Mental health, mutant strains and Mother’s Day celebrations 

The national cabinet will decide whether to allow groups of up to 10 people to gather, experts warn of a mental health crisis, and more coronavirus updates.

A meeting of the national cabinet to discuss COVID-19. (Image: AAP/Alex Ellinghausen) The national cabinet will tomorrow decide whether groups of up to 10 will be able to meet by Mother’s Day, experts warn suicide rates could spike, and a mutant strain of COVID-19 is spreading.