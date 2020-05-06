It's almost impressive. We are in the middle of the worst global pandemic for 100 years and at the same time Mike Kelly's retirement means there is a real chance of the Coalition snatching the seat of Eden-Monaro back from Labor.
Coronavirus / Politics
A guide to just what the hell is going on with the Nats
Smack in the middle of COVID-19 smashing its way through the country, the Coalition's junior partner decides to smash its way through itself.
