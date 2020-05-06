The Queen has called Prime Minister Scott Morrison to send good wishes, and a poll shows Australians support strict aged-care visitor restrictions as the death toll in Newmarch aged-care home rises to 16.
Coronavirus / Virus Watch
The Queen sends royal wishes… though she called New Zealand first
Two-thirds of Australians are OK with banning visitors to aged-care homes, and other news from the virus front.
