It's an easy, and clichéd, criticism to make of Malcolm Turnbull that wouldn't it be wonderful if he'd ever been in a position to actually implement so many of his wonderful progressive ideas like climate action.
Coronavirus / Politics
Some may call it hypocrisy but Turnbull can turn on a dime
In his post-prime ministerial activist mode, Malcolm Turnbull is striking positions somewhat at odds with his time in politics.
