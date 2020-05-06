Here is the latest on coronavirus social distancing rules in Tasmania. This article will be updated on a regular basis to keep you informed.

Social distancing rules in Tasmania — as laid out by the Tasmanian government on April 14 — are still in place following a coronavirus outbreak in north-west Tasmania.

Here is the latest update on:

Social distancing in Tasmania

Education

Work

Travel

What businesses are closed in Tasmania?

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

Social distancing in Tasmania

Currently, Tasmanians can leave their homes for the following reasons:

Shopping for supplies or services

Receiving medical care

Facilitating shared parenting arrangements, guardianship or care arrangements for another person

Exercising

Attending work, volunteering, school and study, where it cannot be done remotely

Taking a pet to a veterinarian or providing reasonable measures to ensure the welfare of an animal

Performing essential maintenance on another premises owned by them

Launching a boat in the same municipal area as their primary residence.

Social distancing rules in Tasmania are similar to New South Wales and Victoria, although the state’s rules have been more lenient throughout lockdown.

For instance, Tasmanians are still allowed to legally sell their possessions on platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree, provided they follow responsible social distancing guidelines, such as good personal hygiene and a physical distance of 1.5 metres from other people.

Tasmanians are also allowed to exercise horses, go boating, hunting, fishing and surfing, as long as the two-person rule is adhered to.

Exceptions to the above “essential” reasons to leave the home include:

Leaving the house due to fear of harm or risk of injury

Leaving the home due to an emergency

Leaving the home to support a close friend or relative

Leaving the home on compassionate grounds, such as providing care to a loved one

Leaving the home to visit a cemetery if it is open

Leaving the home to attend a funeral, where up to 10 people are present, or a wedding, where up to five people are present

Leaving the home to stay with a partner

Leaving the home to help a friend move house

Leaving the home to attend driving lessons.

Education

The Tasmanian government is urging students to continue learning from home unless they need to physically attend school.

Schools in Tasmania’s north-west reopened on May 4, following a three-week lockdown that came in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital.

According to the Tasmanian government, “keeping children at home and supporting their learning where possible is the best thing we can do to support Tasmania’s response to COVID-19”.

Educational arrangements in Tasmania will be reviewed on a regular basis and parents will be updated on any changes.

Work

Currently, there are no updates on businesses reopening and work going back to normal. The outbreak in the north-west of Tasmania may lead to further delays in restrictions being lifted in Tasmania.

Travel

Tasmania, like Victoria, New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory, does not have border restrictions in place, however, those who cross the Tasmanian border will be subject to the restrictions of surrounding states. If you are entering Tasmania from another state, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Buses and coaches in Tasmania are still operating and are currently free of charge to limit physical contact between drivers and passengers. Responsible social distancing is required for those who need to use public transport, which includes staying 1.5 metres away from fellow passengers and washing your hands before and after your journey. Greencards for the metro have been free of charge since March 26, and will continue to be so until May 31, to encourage cashless transactions.

School buses are also still in action while the number of students taking them is low.

What businesses are closed in Tasmania?

The following businesses and facilities have been instructed to close by the Tasmanian government:

All venues where alcohol is sold for consumption on the premises

Amusement parks and arcades

Auction houses

Beauty salons

Cafes

Restaurants

Gyms, boot camps and indoor sporting areas

Caravans, camping parks and campsites

Cinemas, entertainment venues, casinos, and night clubs

Community and recreation centres

Community facilities, such as halls, clubs and RSLs

Concert venues, theatres, arenas, auditoriums and stadiums

Food courts, except for delivery and takeaway

Food markets

Galleries, museums, national institutions and historic sites

Garage sales

Horse racing and greyhound racing

Indoor and outdoor play centres

Libraries, community centres and youth centres

Local government non-essential facilities and services, such as libraries and pools

Mobile food vans/businesses

Play equipment in public playgrounds and parks

Real estate auctions and open house inspections (private inspection appointments are permitted)

Religious gatherings and places of worship

Strip clubs, and sex on premises venues

Swimming pools

Ubet betting shopfronts (TAB agencies).

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

The Tasmanian state emergency service, Australian defence members and fire service volunteers are currently carrying out spot checks across Tasmania.

On-the-spot penalties could be fines of up to $16,800, or six months in jail.

