Seven quiet on COVID-19 effects as legacy media suffers

As Prime Media and Nine update the market on how COVID-19 is effecting their businesses, Seven West Media has remained quiet.

Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes. (Image: AAP/David Moir) Legacy media is among the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to control its spread, judging by ASX filings from Seven's regional network affliate Prime Media Group (and an earlier update from Nine Entertainment).