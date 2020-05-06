Legacy media is among the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to control its spread, judging by ASX filings from Seven's regional network affliate Prime Media Group (and an earlier update from Nine Entertainment).
Seven quiet on COVID-19 effects as legacy media suffers
As Prime Media and Nine update the market on how COVID-19 is effecting their businesses, Seven West Media has remained quiet.
