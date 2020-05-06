As the Alliance for Gambling Reform noted yesterday, gamblers have now saved an estimated $1.5 billion since Australia’s nearly 200,000 poker machines were shut down on March 23.
Coronavirus / Society
News Corp missing in action as pokies shutdown saves gamblers more than $1.5bn
With venues shut across Australia, there has never been a better time to permanently exit the toxic pokies industry (just don't expect to hear about it from News Corp)
