Neither the Treasurer nor the media seem interested in discussing the real state of the economy. But the Reserve Bank is, and its fears about the path to recovery are clear.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Yesterday furnished a nasty little lesson in why, despite Australia facing its worst economic crisis in 85 years, neither the government nor the legacy media are interested in being completely honest with us about it.

All the major newspapers ran much the same thing on their front pages — that the economy was losing $4 billion a week from the pandemic lockdown, a figure handed to them by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who was delivering a speech to the National Press Club at lunchtime.

As is the way of these things, Frydenberg’s office had handed the speech to journalists the day before.