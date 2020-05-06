As more of our elderly die of COVID-19 in aged-care homes each day, many residences have gone into strict lockdown to try to stop the virus's spread among Australia's most vulnerable.
Inq has heard cases of meal services being cancelled, limited grooming and a denial of visitations from health specialists.
