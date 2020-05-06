Eden-Monaro in southern NSW has always been a funny electorate.
Just what the hell is going on in Eden-Monaro?
Backflips and dummy spits — could Liberal chaos in the race for Eden-Monaro spell good things for Labor?
Backflips and dummy spits — could Liberal chaos in the race for Eden-Monaro spell good things for Labor?
Eden-Monaro in southern NSW has always been a funny electorate.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.