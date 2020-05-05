Here is the latest on coronavirus social distancing rules in Victoria. This article will be updated on a regular basis to keep you informed.

Our journalism usually sits behind a paywall, but we believe this is the time to make more of our content freely available to as many readers as possible. For more free coverage, sign up to COVID-19 Watch

(Image: Unsplash/Nik Jay)

On April 11, it was announced the state of emergency in Victoria would be extended by a further four weeks. Victorians are expecting an update on the state of coronavirus lockdowns next week, on May 11.

Here is the latest update on:

Social distancing

Education

Work

Travel

What’s open?

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

(This article will be updated as new changes are implemented to keep you informed.)

Social distancing in Victoria

Unlike New South Wales, social distancing rules in Victoria have remained the same since the beginning of April.

Residents may leave the house for four essential reasons, which include:

Shopping for food and other necessary goods and services

Accessing medical services or provide caregiving. This includes shared parenting obligations, or providing care and support to an unwell, disabled, elderly or pregnant friend or relative

Attending work or education where you can’t do those things from home

Exercising.

Exceptions to the above rules include:

Leaving the home for emergency reasons

Leaving the home as a requirement of the law

Leaving the home because you can no longer reside there

Leaving home because you are moving to a new premises

Leaving the home because you normally live outside of Victoria

Leaving the home because you are permitted to leave Australia and you are migrating

Leaving the home to attend weddings or funerals with social distancing measures in place.

Education

Term two will see students continuing to learn from home. At present 97% of Victorian state schools are closed.

Work

There will be no clear indication of when workplaces will reopen until at least May 11. As it stands, non-essential businesses are closed, as are offices in which the work can be performed remotely.

If you are a business owner and unsure about where you stand, you can call the Business Victoria hotline on 13 22 15. The Business Victoria team will be able to provide you with the latest information and guidelines on which businesses can remain open and how to keep these workplaces safe.

Travel

There are no limits on how far you can travel within Victoria, however, you need to have an essential reason to be travelling, and Victorians are urged to be brief in their expeditions outside of the home.

If you are using private modes of transport, social distancing rules apply and you should only travel with members of your household.

Public transport is still active, however, passengers are asked to avoid travelling during peak hours if they need to get to school or work. While on public transport, passengers are asked to maintain social distancing and wash their hands thoroughly before and after using public transport.

There are no restrictions on crossing Victoria’s border, however, the border rules of other states will apply to you if you cross them and you need to have a reasonable reason to travel.

What’s open?

Grocery stores

Public transport

Chemists

Petrol stations

Convenience stores

Freight and delivery services

Childcare centres

Shopping centres

Hairdressers (for 30 minutes appointments only)

Cafes and restaurants for takeaway only

Mechanics

Butchers and bakeries

GP clinics

Universities and TAFEs, although many have resorted to online lectures

Banks.

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

Victoria Police has been given the power to issue on the spot fines of up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses who refuse or fail to comply with the Chief Health Officer’s and Deputy Chief Health Officer’s emergency directions or public health risk directions.

On the spot fines are at the discretion of police officers.