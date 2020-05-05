While most Australians have been watching a movie called Contagion 2, our leaders have been pushing through changes to federal and state laws and regulations which in normal times might have caused them some political trouble.
Coronavirus / Politics
Taking out the trash: what our leaders are sneaking through while we focus on COVID-19
A short summary of changes political leaders are making while most Australians are distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.
