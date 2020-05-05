The next stage of the COVID-19 period in Australia has begun -- a stage which largely consists of believing, erroneously, that the next stage in the COVID-19 period has begun.
Coronavirus / Society
Don’t fool yourself: normal life isn’t coming back any time soon
We know it deep down, even if we don't want to admit it: reopening Australia carries with it a terrible risk.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.