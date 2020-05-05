A CEO was forced to apologise on Wednesday after cutting staff pay by 80% without notice during the coronavirus shutdown. He belatedly tried to find his workers temporary jobs stacking shelves at Woolies.
Coronavirus / Reshaping Oz
Harsh actions drive culture change push at the elite end of arts and sport
The coronavirus crisis has revealed the folly of stacking the boards of cultural organisations with members of the corporate elite.
