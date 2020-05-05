A Victorian judge has handed down a decision that extends the reach of defamation law way further into the search engine’s bowels than had previously been thought possible.

George Defteros in 2005 (Image: AAP/Joe Mann)

If Australia isn’t careful, Google will just delete us. It has that power. The tech monolith has been having a bad time lately with us, which may or may not have a symbolic attachment to Google’s decision in 2018 to remove the words “don’t be evil” from its corporate code of conduct.