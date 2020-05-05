There are very likely a substantial number of Australians, particularly older, less technologically literate people, who have downloaded the government’s surveillance app in the belief that it will actually protect them against COVID-19 infection -- that the app itself will somehow deliver prophylactic benefit.
Coronavirus / The Road Out
Download if you will but the COVIDSafe app is not a condom — or even sunscreen
Glib tech solutions to complex problems rarely work as well as their spruikers claim, and bring other problems in their wake. So it is proving with the government's contract tracing app.
