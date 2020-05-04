Monday's TV schedule will be much more interesting than last night's, where Lego Masters won the ratings for Nine.

(Image: Ten)

Tonight sees the return of one of the most cost-effective prime time programs in Australian TV: Have You Been Paying Attention. Airing on Ten at 8.30pm, it rates its socks off and costs less than $200,000 an hour. It’s right up there with the ABC’s Hard Quiz and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell in ratings bang for the dollar cost.