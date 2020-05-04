Tonight sees the return of one of the most cost-effective prime time programs in Australian TV: Have You Been Paying Attention. Airing on Ten at 8.30pm, it rates its socks off and costs less than $200,000 an hour. It’s right up there with the ABC’s Hard Quiz and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell in ratings bang for the dollar cost.
Look forward to tonight’s TV after dreary Sunday lineup
Monday's TV schedule will be much more interesting than last night's, where Lego Masters won the ratings for Nine.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.