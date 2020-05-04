Coronavirus Coronavirus Reshaping Oz

Temporary migration curb will terrify neoliberals and place new strains on old-school politics

The coming debate over the resumption of migration will pit unusual allies against each other.

Labor Senator Kristina Keneally (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch) Migration, and particularly temporary migration, is emerging as a key issue in the shape of the post-pandemic Australian economy, and the idea is deeply worrying to business and supporters of neoliberalism.