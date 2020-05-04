Much of the focus on the educational impact of the coronavirus is falling on schools and universities, but the vocational education and training (VET) sector is also quietly suffering through many of the same problems.
Pandemic reveals the costly flaws in our vocational education
We all know schools and universities are struggling, but TAFEs are dealing with many of the same problems — with much less money.
