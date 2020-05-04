Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

The $63 billion question: what are the stakes in a trade fight with China?

Australia's iron ore exports to China are worth billions of dollars, so why is the government pushing for an inquiry into the COVID-19 source?

Chinese consul-general for Victoria and Tasmania Long Zhou and Health Minister Greg Hunt. (Image: AAP/James Ross) Many diplomatic arguments are abstract disputes over symbols, status or lines on a map with little impact on ordinary Australians.