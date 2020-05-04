Coronavirus Coronavirus Health

‘Dangerously overlooked’: disability support workers push for higher pay ﻿

Disability support workers working with clients who have, or are being tested for, COVID-19, should be paid an extra hourly rate, unions say.

(Image: Adobe) Disability support workers have been "dangerously overlooked" in the pandemic response and should be paid an extra hourly rate for looking after clients infected with, or suspected of having, COVID-19, unions say.