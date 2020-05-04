After weeks of enforced bipartisanship, politicians are chafing at political lockdown. And some unions have never bothered with it.

Education Minister Dan Tehan (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas) and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

The official line on Dan Tehan's Sunday morning attack on Daniel Andrews, and his subsequent humiliating withdrawal of it, is that the education minister spoke out of turn and was told to pull his head in by an anguished Scott Morrison. That story was quickly briefed out to journalists in the wake of Tehan using Insiders to attack Andrews for a "failure of leadership" and taking a sledgehammer to education.