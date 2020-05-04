The official line on Dan Tehan's Sunday morning attack on Daniel Andrews, and his subsequent humiliating withdrawal of it, is that the education minister spoke out of turn and was told to pull his head in by an anguished Scott Morrison. That story was quickly briefed out to journalists in the wake of Tehan using Insiders to attack Andrews for a "failure of leadership" and taking a sledgehammer to education.
Coronavirus / Politics
Minister chafes under the burden of partisan lockdown — and the lack of a parliament to flush out dispute
After weeks of enforced bipartisanship, politicians are chafing at political lockdown. And some unions have never bothered with it.
