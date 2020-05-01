In the past six weeks, 18% of the US workforce have lost their jobs.

30 MILLION AMERICANS UNEMPLOYED

CNN reports that 30.3 million Americans — 5 million more people than the entire population of Australia — have filed unemployment claims since mid-March. This is 18.6% of the US workforce.

The news comes after US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who helped sneak a $90 billion tax cut for millionaires into the last relief package — pledged in a Fox News interview to not support another relief bill unless it includes liability or litigation protections for businesses.

WHAT ABOUT AUSTRALIA? With 1.3 million Australians now on JobSeeker, The Guardian reports that a Labor-Greens-led Senate inquiry has recommended keeping the recently-doubled payment above poverty levels.

TAIWAN TROUBLES

According to The Brisbane Times, Australia will support the US in lobbying for Taiwan to be granted WHO observer status at the World Health Organisation. It’s been four years since Taiwan was ejected from the organisation due to pressure from China.

The move follows an appeal from Taiwan’s Health Minister Chen Shih-chung in the Nine papers this week, and will likely compound ongoing tensions with China. As The Australian ($) reports, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has backed Scott Morrison’s push for an inquiry into the pandemic’s source, and is pushing other US politicians to support the initiative.

CALLS FOR CALM: The AFR ($) reports that, with China helping Western Australia rebound quicker relative to the eastern states, Australia’s most popular premier Mark McGowan has called on everyone to cool their jets, and not upend the gravy train.

NATIONAL CABINET LOOKS AT NURSING HOMES

National Cabinet will meet again this morning, where state, territory and federal leaders will reportedly discuss a draft aged care code of practice. The voluntary code would allow families of dying loved ones controlled visits to nursing homes. Advocates for elderly Australians are pushing for the code to be made mandatory.

Also on today’s National Cabinet agenda: the COVID-19 surveillance plan, mental health recovery, and principles to guide the return of professional and recreational sport.

‘ROADMAP TO THE NEW NORMAL’

After more than three weeks without a new case, the Northern Territory yesterday launched the most comprehensive timeline yet for reopening. While dependent on zero new community transmissions and maintaining 1.5-metre physical distancing, restrictions will be lifted at noon across three dates:

Today, May 1: outdoor activities including pools, playgrounds, weddings and funerals Friday, May 15: safer indoor activities for less than two hours, including cafes, food courts and gyms (venues will have to pass safety plan checklists) Friday, June 5: the two-hour limit will be removed and other restrictions lifted on sporting matches, TABs, cinemas

The territory will also examine internal border controls with the federal government, councils and communities ahead of their expiration on June 18.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA PUSHES FORWARD: Ahead of National Cabinet today, The Australian ($) reports that South Australia is pushing to reopen in three weeks, after clocking their eighth consecutive day with no new cases.

STATE WRAP

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Frankly, I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights… This is fascist. This isn’t democratic. This isn’t freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom. Elon Musk

After calling the coronavirus panic “dumb” and trying to get Tesla listed as an essential service, everyone’s favourite billionaire lashes the Californian and US governments for state (and factory) shutdowns.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

THE COMMENTARIAT

Manufacturing a way forward for our economy ($) — Graham Richardson (The Australian): “‘The enemy of my enemy is my friend’ is a maxim I have always rejected. Stalin may have been an enemy of Hitler but he was a mere friend of convenience for Churchill and Roosevelt. You can bet that the Solvol was at the ready for Winston and Franklin to cleanse their hands, and not simply clean them.”

Behind every test is a patient with cultural and emotional needs — Shannon Springer (IndigenousX): “Ask any Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander person, the daily grind of ‘life in the colony’ offers up the usual pervading social and cultural challenges, (gaining a meaningful job, racism, having access to appropriate housing, having a platform to voice and determine change, etc., etc.)”

Can the government defy history and return Eden-Monaro to ‘bellwether’ status? — Michelle Grattan (The Conversation): “It’s been the summer and autumn from hell for very many of the voters in the NSW federal seat of Eden-Monaro, a Labor electorate on under 1% that forms an envelope around the nation’s capital.”

