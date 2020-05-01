Coronavirus Coronavirus Politics

The right’s attacks on Victorian health official show their failure and desperation

The attack on Dr van Diemen is a new low in destructive character assassination, driven by bitterness at their own irrelevance.

Victorian deputy chief health officer Annaliese van Diemen (left) (Image: AAP/Scott Barbour) The ideological right's absurd, pathetic and self-defeating attack on, and "calls" for the resignation of, Victorian deputy chief medical officer Annaliese van Diemen, represents a new low for this political formation in the period of COVID-19.