Charlie Lewis

Reporter @theshufflediary

Charlie writes chiefly about industrial relations, politics, culture and social services. Prior to Crikey he worked in various roles across government and unions and was a researcher for RN's the Daily Planet. He hosted the Alternative History on Triple R radio, and is a regular guest and occasional host on Breakfasters. He spent the 2019 election in Warringah, covering the fight for Tony Abbott''s seat.