Thursday brought us a sober, thoughtful Greg Sheridan column in The Australian -- "We know too little of COVID-19 to relax yet" -- in which he observes that "the contradictory claims of commentators and non-government experts are bewildering".
Coronavirus / Covid Questions
Is a new flavour of denialism taking hold at News Corp?
When it comes to playing down the coronavirus crisis, News Corp is pulling out some tactics that may look familiar...
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.