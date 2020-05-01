Early economic data released on Thursday in Europe and the US is indicating a black hole, sucking everything within reach into a collapse in demand the size of which we haven’t seen in 90 years -- or possibly ever (in the case of aviation and travel, for example).
Coronavirus / Economy
An economic black hole is opening up — and only more spending will get us out
If you think the massive falls seen around the world are 'unprecedented' just wait until next quarter
