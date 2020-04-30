The Fed's chairman has flagged a grim summer for the US economy and wants to loosen the purse strings to help stimulate flagging global growth.

The US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC (Image: Wikimedia/Jbarta)

The gap between grim reality and market sentiment in the United States is widening to the point of absurdity. On Wednesday US time, we learnt its economy had contracted at an annual rate of 4.8% in the three months to March, while the Federal Reserve left its monetary policy stance at the easiest in decades.