Yesterday the government learnt the same lesson Malcolm Turnbull learnt in politics: sections of Australian business will back Beijing rather than Canberra in any dispute between China and Australia because of the economic benefits.
Coronavirus / Politics
‘Twiggy’ Forrest and Co give the government a lesson in loyalty
The mining magnate — who's hooked up to China like no other business figure — is one of several powerful business people giving a concerted effort to skew debate in favour of China.
