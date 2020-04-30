Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

Free advice from a young ‘un: tax the rich when the COVID-19 ‘war’ is over

We will need innovation, growth and spending power in our recovery period. It's not a time to be frugal.

(Image: Getty) Uh oh, alarm bells! Fiscal conservatives are talking sympathetically about young people again. That only ever means one thing: Australia, we're in for another round of debt and deficit moralising.