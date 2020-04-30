Fake vaccines and blood have been advertised on the dark web to treat coronavirus, while a frostbite-like rash may be a newly discovered symptom of the virus.
Coronavirus / Virus Watch
Fake cures, new symptoms, and time to start blaming racoons for COVID-19?
A new villain appears in the world of COVID-19, as fresh symptoms have doctors scratching their heads. Here's what you need to know.
