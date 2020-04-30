As the emergency recedes, the animal spirits of the Morrison government reemerge. In the past few days one has made a couple of bold statements of intent and it’s the rollout of the COVIDSafe app that seems to have caused the outbreak of explicit moralising.
Coronavirus / Health
COVIDSafe: moral shaming a nation is unAustralian, isn’t it?
The prime minister and health minister are going to have to hone their skills of persuasion and pull back on using ridiculous and insulting threats.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.