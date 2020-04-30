Pretty much everything about the current economic contraction is unprecedented -- but one very familiar phenomenon could be emerging that will extend and deepen the crisis.
Coronavirus / Reshaping Oz
A good old-fashioned commercial property crisis could wreck recovery
History shows that trouble in commercial property ends up roiling the broader economy. That sector is facing both a pandemic shock and longer-term changes that could smash investment plans.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.