A good old-fashioned commercial property crisis could wreck recovery

History shows that trouble in commercial property ends up roiling the broader economy. That sector is facing both a pandemic shock and longer-term changes that could smash investment plans.

(Image: AAP/Darren England) Pretty much everything about the current economic contraction is unprecedented -- but one very familiar phenomenon could be emerging that will extend and deepen the crisis.