Scott Morrison may be doing a solid job on the virus in Australia -- with stellar, arguably career-saving help from state premiers -- but he is flailing when it comes to China.
Coronavirus / World
A way out of Australia’s China crisis: let Beijing buy Virgin
In one move, the Morrison government could put out an economic fire and and repair disintegrating relations with our most important partner.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.