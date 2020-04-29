Many journalists have been happy to tweet that they've downloaded the government's COVID-19 app, effectively offering a public endorsement for software developed by a government that has raided and surveilled them to stop whistleblowing and silence sources revealing information in the public interest.
Coronavirus / Journalism
‘Team Australia’ or watchdogs of the powerful? A struggling media can’t decide
When the media become cheerleaders for measures that curb privacy, they undermine any defence against further government encroachments and fail the basic role of journalism: to hold the powerful to account.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.