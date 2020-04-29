Audiences find a new appetite for MasterChef Australia

In a mostly quiet night of news and re-runs, MasterChef Australia was the most watched non-news program of the evening.

It’s a pretty poor state affairs when the standouts last night were flops in House Rules (806,000) and First Dates Australia (482,000) on Seven and a once-fallen-star-given-new-life in MasterChef Australia (1.40 million and the most watched non-news program) on Ten.