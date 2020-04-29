There is a time and a place to debate the winding up of coronavirus lockdowns and the reopening of Australian society. That time is now, and that place is the federal and state parliaments of Australia.
Coronavirus / The Road Out
Parliaments must reopen to debate the reopening of Australia
Executive action was necessary for the lockdown. Now, the way forward needs the legitimacy of debate and democracy.
