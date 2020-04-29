The COVID-19 shock has generated a welcome boom for Australian journalism, with audiences up about 30% in both traditional and online outlets. Around the country, journalists are whispering hopefully to each other: “They like us! They really like us!”
Coronavirus / Media
Here’s the news about the mainstream news — the boom might be over
Media outlets experienced an initial audience surge as readers sought out COVID-19 news. What happens now, as this interest starts to shift?
