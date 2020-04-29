Likely byelection a test for Coalition unity — and Labor’s lasting appeal

If the NSW deputy premier can steal the prized seat of Eden-Monaro back from Labor at the expected byelection, John Barilaro will be his party's newest hero.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett) At this inopportune time, voters in one of the country's most hotly contested seats may soon face a byelection: Labor's Mike Kelly is expected to announce his retirement as the member for the New South Wales seat of Eden-Monaro by the end of the week.