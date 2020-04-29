The record label that beat down Murdoch goes to No. 1

The David of record labels took on the 'big six' Goliaths and won, and changed the face of music in Australia.

Central Station Records in 1978 (Image: Supplied) Central Station Records has done it again. The record label behind this week’s No. 1 ARIA single has a storied place in our cultural history: after a David and Goliath legal fight against the record label establishment and Rupert Murdoch, it changed the face of music.