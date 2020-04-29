At least 15% of teachers in schools and TAFEs across the country who are employed as casual or on contract are missing out on the federal government’s $130 billion-plus safety net.
Coronavirus / Education
Casual teachers lose out both ways: no JobKeeper and little chance of permanency
They are essential workers but they're left high and dry under the government's $130 billion safety net and as long as permanent jobs remain a pipedream.
