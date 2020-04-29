The coronavirus has brought about an apparent storm of hitherto unseen cooperation and reform -- albeit temporary -- on industrial relations in Australia. Meanwhile, employer groups continue to push for the same changes they prescribe for every problem: deregulation -- or "flexibility" and "simplification" -- of the workplace relations system.
Coronavirus / Reshaping Oz
Snapback to the future: no surprises in what business lobbies want for workplace relations
Business lobbies are trying to use the COVID-19 crisis to deregulate workplace relations – here's why they won't succeed.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.