By the time Westpac, ANZ, NAB and Macquarie Group have all finished releasing their half-year results by the end of next week, they are likely to have collectively added more than $4 billion in COVID-19 related bad debt write-offs to their bottom lines.
As bad bank debts soar, will credit managers become caring grant givers?
If restructuring small business debt is enough to keep businesses afloat and people employed, then that is the sort of hit the banks should be taking. But will they?
