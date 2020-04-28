Are work from home jobs, or jobs that can be performed remotely, the only truly safe industries to work in during the coronavirus pandemic?
Today, it is reported there are more Australians currently looking for work than was the case of the last recession in 1990-91.
Some 3.92 million people (27.4%) of people are currently either unemployed or underemployed according to market researcher Roy Morgan.
Let’s look at the reportedly ‘safe’ and ‘unsafe’ industries to work in by cause of the pandemic.
Work from home jobs may be seen as the safest industries to be employed in during this time, but demand and a need for workers in other areas have also been highlighted in a recent LinkedIn report.
Who is still hiring and what for during the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Healthcare workers across the board
- Retail workers in grocery and convenience stores (eg. Coles, Aldi)
- Pharmacists and retail workers in chemists (eg. Chemist Warehouse)
- Delivery drivers across Australia
- Telecommunication support workers (eg. Telstra)
- Administrators to support Services Australia
- State and federal administrators
- Support staff at banks (eg. ANZ bank)
- Mining (eg. Glencore)
- Food industry (eg. Kraft Heinz).
According to reports, due to an increased need for DTC (direct-to-consumer) goods and services, there is a much higher demand for factory and warehouse workers. A significant number of people have started reaching out to farmers asking for work.
Those who were employed pre-pandemic and can perform their work from home are in the safest position, for now. Over the coming months, as Australia begins to settle into the shock of a recession, it is likely there will be higher unemployment and a subsequently highly competitive market out there if you are looking for a new job.
What businesses have been worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Transport, most notably airlines
- Hotels
- Bars
- Restaurants
- Gyms
- Museums
- Libraries
- Beauty salons
- Cinemas
- Youth centres
- Amusement parks
- Arcades
- Indoor and outdoor markets
- Swimming pools
- Indoor sports venues.
The mandated closure of these businesses has had a huge impact on both business owners and their employees. The date at which they are allowed to re-open is uncertain; an ETA on when people will feel safe enough to return to the activities they provide even more so.
Back to the point, are work from home jobs the safest industries to be in? For now, it seems so.
This crisis will cut hard and deep but one day it will be over.
What will be left? What do you want to be left?
