Are jobs that can be performed at home the safest industries right now? We share what industries are still hiring, as well as the industries that have been worst affected by COVID-19.

Our journalism usually sits behind a paywall, but we believe this is the time to make more of our content freely available to as many readers as possible. For more free coverage, sign up to COVID-19 Watch

Image: AAP/David Mariuz

Are work from home jobs, or jobs that can be performed remotely, the only truly safe industries to work in during the coronavirus pandemic?

Today, it is reported there are more Australians currently looking for work than was the case of the last recession in 1990-91.

Some 3.92 million people (27.4%) of people are currently either unemployed or underemployed according to market researcher Roy Morgan.

Let’s look at the reportedly ‘safe’ and ‘unsafe’ industries to work in by cause of the pandemic.

Work from home jobs may be seen as the safest industries to be employed in during this time, but demand and a need for workers in other areas have also been highlighted in a recent LinkedIn report.

Who is still hiring and what for during the COVID-19 pandemic?

According to reports, due to an increased need for DTC (direct-to-consumer) goods and services, there is a much higher demand for factory and warehouse workers. A significant number of people have started reaching out to farmers asking for work.

Those who were employed pre-pandemic and can perform their work from home are in the safest position, for now. Over the coming months, as Australia begins to settle into the shock of a recession, it is likely there will be higher unemployment and a subsequently highly competitive market out there if you are looking for a new job.

What businesses have been worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Transport, most notably airlines

Hotels

Bars

Restaurants

Gyms

Museums

Libraries

Beauty salons

Cinemas

Youth centres

Amusement parks

Arcades

Indoor and outdoor markets

Swimming pools

Indoor sports venues.

The mandated closure of these businesses has had a huge impact on both business owners and their employees. The date at which they are allowed to re-open is uncertain; an ETA on when people will feel safe enough to return to the activities they provide even more so.

Back to the point, are work from home jobs the safest industries to be in? For now, it seems so.