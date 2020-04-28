Yesterday the Business Council of Australia got some free advertising by "releasing" modelling from EY about the economic impact of the pandemic.
Coronavirus / Economy
The dirty secret of business investment: oligopolies are killing it
Increasing business investment is crucial to the post-crisis recovery. But what if our economy was increasingly resistant to investment because of a lack of competition?
