This article will be amended with the latest number of COVID-19 cases per state and area on a daily basis, to keep you informed on the most recent coronavirus updates as they happen.
This is a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 cases as per the most recent updates, the number of people who have been tested per state and area, and the number of deaths recorded by state and area across Australia.
There are currently 6,725 reported COVID19 cases across Australia and more than 521,000 COVID19 tests have been carried out.
Here is a breakdown of the number of COVID19 cases:
Australian Capital Territory
Total confirmed cases: 106
Total number of people tested to date: 8,202
Total deaths: 3
Sources: Health.gov, ACT Government ABC
New South Wales
Total confirmed cases: 3,009
Total number of people tested to date: 203,133
Total deaths: 36
Source: NSW Government
Northern Territory
Total confirmed cases: 27
Total number of people tested to date: 4,231
Total deaths: 0
Source: Health.gov, ABC, Northern Territory Government
Victoria
Total confirmed cases: 1,349
The total number of people tested to date: 104,000
Total deaths: 17
Source: Health.gov, DHHS, DHHS
Queensland
Total confirmed cases: 1,033
The total number of people tested to date: 99,527
Total deaths: 6
Source: Health.gov, Queensland Government, Queensland Health Department
Tasmania
Total confirmed cases: 214
The total number of people tested to date: Information is not available
Total deaths: 11
Sources Health.gov, N/A, ABC
Western Australia
Total confirmed cases: 549
The total number of people tested to date: 35,391
Total deaths: 8
Sources: Health.gov, Health.wa.gov.au, The Guardian
South Australia
Total confirmed cases: 438
The total number of people tested to date: 43,000
Total deaths: 4
Sources: Health.gov, ABC, ABC
