Find out the latest number of COVID-19 cases per state and area, as well as the number of people tested and the number of deaths across Australia.

This article will be amended with the latest number of COVID-19 cases per state and area on a daily basis, to keep you informed on the most recent coronavirus updates as they happen.

This is a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 cases as per the most recent updates, the number of people who have been tested per state and area, and the number of deaths recorded by state and area across Australia.

There are currently 6,725 reported COVID19 cases across Australia and more than 521,000 COVID19 tests have been carried out.

Here is a breakdown of the number of COVID19 cases:

Australian Capital Territory

Total confirmed cases: 106

Total number of people tested to date: 8,202

Total deaths: 3

Sources: Health.gov, ACT Government ABC

New South Wales

Total confirmed cases: 3,009

Total number of people tested to date: 203,133

Total deaths: 36

Source: NSW Government

Northern Territory

Total confirmed cases: 27

Total number of people tested to date: 4,231

Total deaths: 0

Source: Health.gov, ABC, Northern Territory Government

Victoria

Total confirmed cases: 1,349

The total number of people tested to date: 104,000

Total deaths: 17

Source: Health.gov, DHHS, DHHS

Queensland

Total confirmed cases: 1,033

The total number of people tested to date: 99,527

Total deaths: 6

Source: Health.gov, Queensland Government, Queensland Health Department

Tasmania

Total confirmed cases: 214

The total number of people tested to date: Information is not available

Total deaths: 11

Sources Health.gov, N/A, ABC

Western Australia

Total confirmed cases: 549

The total number of people tested to date: 35,391

Total deaths: 8

Sources: Health.gov, Health.wa.gov.au, The Guardian

South Australia

Total confirmed cases: 438

The total number of people tested to date: 43,000

Total deaths: 4

Sources: Health.gov, ABC, ABC